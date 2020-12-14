Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “
NYSE NMR opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Nomura has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $5.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nomura by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nomura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nomura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Nomura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Nomura Company Profile
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.
