Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

NYSE NMR opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Nomura has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $5.45.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nomura by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nomura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nomura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Nomura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

