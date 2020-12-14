Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €3.65 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €3.65 ($4.29) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOKIA. Nord/LB set a €4.80 ($5.65) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.65 ($4.29) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €3.86 ($4.54).

Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 12-month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

