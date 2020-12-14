NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NKE has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of NKE opened at $137.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. NIKE has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $140.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 75,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total transaction of $9,061,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 909,776 shares of company stock valued at $117,001,637 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 69.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $1,332,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in NIKE by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

