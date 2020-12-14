Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nicolet Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $69.07 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $75.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $51.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $139,393.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Long, Jr. sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $222,303.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,118,033.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,751 over the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCBS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

