Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NCBS. BidaskClub raised Nicolet Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $69.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $696.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average is $59.26. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $75.99.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $51.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.65 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%. Analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $139,393.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total value of $81,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,751. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 8.4% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 915,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,163,000 after acquiring an additional 70,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 257,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

