NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NGL has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised NGL Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NGL Energy Partners from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.39.

NYSE:NGL opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.21. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. NGL Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 208.8% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $51,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

