NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3,143.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,713 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.50 to $76.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.03.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $144.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.84.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,496 shares of company stock valued at $27,785,137 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

