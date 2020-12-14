NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. American International Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 161,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $898,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,891,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 238,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,084,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE stock opened at $73.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.99%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.50 to $76.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.03.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,496 shares of company stock valued at $27,785,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.