Neutrino USD (USDN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.69 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $125.64 million and $2.69 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00025434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00151418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.64 or 0.00862988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00198970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00457096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00157118 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 126,088,903 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,088,367 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

