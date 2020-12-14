Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Financial Analysis

Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Neuralstem alerts:

38.3% of Neuralstem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Neuralstem shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Neuralstem and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem -39,417.64% -170.51% -110.16% La Jolla Pharmaceutical -205.85% N/A -55.80%

Risk and Volatility

Neuralstem has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Neuralstem and La Jolla Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem 0 0 0 0 N/A La Jolla Pharmaceutical 0 0 1 0 3.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. Given La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe La Jolla Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Neuralstem.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Neuralstem and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem $260,000.00 12.28 -$4.93 million N/A N/A La Jolla Pharmaceutical $23.05 million 5.51 -$116.51 million ($4.30) -1.08

Neuralstem has higher earnings, but lower revenue than La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical beats Neuralstem on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neuralstem

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. Its lead product candidate is NSI-189, a chemical entity, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical study for the treatment-refractory depression, Angelman Syndrome, Alzheimer's disease, ischemic stroke, diabetic neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognitive deficit, and long-term potentiation enhancement. The company also develops NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic ischemic stroke; and Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury, as well as is in preclinical study for the traumatic brain injury. In addition, it develops NSI-532, which is in preclinical study for treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and NSI-777 that is in preclinical study for treatment of human demyelinating diseases. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. It is also developing LJPC-0118 for the treatment of severe malaria; and LJPC-401 (synthetic human hepcidin), an investigational product to treat conditions characterized by iron overload. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Neuralstem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuralstem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.