NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen upgraded NETGEAR to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded NETGEAR from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered NETGEAR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on NETGEAR from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETGEAR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $37.40.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $378.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.94 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NETGEAR will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $53,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,578. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jef Graham sold 7,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $236,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,592 shares of company stock worth $3,049,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP increased its position in NETGEAR by 33.6% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 19.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 47.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 54.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 37.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

