Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:NEOS opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.72. Neos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neos Therapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOS. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 173.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 391,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 248,272 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 179,500 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,647,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 55,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

