National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NKSH. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $32.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.68. National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $46.87.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. National Bankshares had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Analysts anticipate that National Bankshares will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKSH. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 473.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 5.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

