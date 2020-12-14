National Bank Financial Upgrades Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) to Outperform

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRHLF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Freehold Royalties to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.68.

Shares of FRHLF stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

