Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Given New $13.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MLLGF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC assumed coverage on Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mullen Group from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Mullen Group from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.32.

OTCMKTS MLLGF opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Mullen Group has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $8.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

