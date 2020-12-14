Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Antofagasta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Antofagasta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Antofagasta from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $18.88 on Thursday. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $19.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

