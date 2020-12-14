Morgan Stanley Raises Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $131.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.08.

Amphenol stock opened at $131.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $18,823,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $2,359,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,919 shares of company stock worth $54,744,348 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 114,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 35.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after buying an additional 18,984 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $8,413,000. Finally, Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $324,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

