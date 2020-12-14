Morgan Stanley Analysts Give STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) a €34.30 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.75 ($43.24) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oddo Bhf upgraded STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €32.05 ($37.71).

STM stock opened at €29.10 ($34.24) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($25.24). The business’s 50-day moving average is €30.19 and its 200 day moving average is €26.30.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

