Morgan Stanley Analysts Give STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) a €34.30 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.75 ($43.24) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oddo Bhf upgraded STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €32.05 ($37.71).

STM stock opened at €29.10 ($34.24) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($25.24). The business’s 50-day moving average is €30.19 and its 200 day moving average is €26.30.

About STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Analyst Recommendations for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM)

