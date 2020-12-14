Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) a €52.50 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.50 ($71.18) price objective on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €63.78 ($75.03).

ETR:NEM opened at €57.85 ($68.06) on Thursday. Nemetschek SE has a one year low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a one year high of €74.35 ($87.47). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €62.11 and a 200-day moving average price of €63.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

