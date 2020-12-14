Mooncoin (MOON) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 14th. Mooncoin has a market cap of $1.39 million and $70.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 36.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.49 or 0.00416652 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000324 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,287,932,073 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

