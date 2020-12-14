B. Riley Boosts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $180.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $145.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MCHP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.04.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $1.83 on Monday, reaching $142.44. 24,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,479. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.34.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,517,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,387,000 after buying an additional 390,555 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,563,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,638,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV grew its position in Microchip Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,031,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,038,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 954,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,134,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.