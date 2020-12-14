Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Holdings Decreased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 265.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,048 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $756.55.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,144.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,117.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $958.89. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,228.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

