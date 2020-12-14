Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $82.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $209.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.2% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,956,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 158,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

