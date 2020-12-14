Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

MRK opened at $82.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $209.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

