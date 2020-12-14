Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.25.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Shares of MBIN opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $816.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.72. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $103.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1,233.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 60,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 55,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 25,186 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 17,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 55,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. 20.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.