MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$5.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports.

MEG has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.18.

MEG stock opened at C$4.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.93. MEG Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.13 and a 1 year high of C$8.07.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$508.17 million. On average, analysts expect that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Derek Watson Evans acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$202,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 223,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$503,688.26.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

