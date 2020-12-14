Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.
Medtronic has increased its dividend by 27.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 43 years.
Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $112.38 on Monday. Medtronic has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $151.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.37.
In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $999,994.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,763 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,905 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.69.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
