Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

Medtronic has increased its dividend by 27.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 43 years.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $112.38 on Monday. Medtronic has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $151.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $999,994.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,763 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,905 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.69.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

