Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upgraded Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medpace presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.25.

Shares of MEDP opened at $140.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.61. Medpace has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $144.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,771,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,164,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Medpace by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Medpace by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

