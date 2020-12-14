Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mayville Engineering presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Mayville Engineering stock opened at $13.18 on Thursday. Mayville Engineering has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $264.38 million, a P/E ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Equities analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mayville Engineering news, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEC. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,086,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 330,327 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 258,009 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,698,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 184,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.