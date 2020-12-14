Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 171,885 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.30% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $54,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MXIM. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6,556.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $28,214.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,598 shares of company stock worth $1,138,650 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MXIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $84.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.26. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.14 million. Analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

