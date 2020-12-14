Masari (MSR) Trading Down 11.9% Over Last Week

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One Masari coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Masari has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Masari has a market cap of $128,212.85 and approximately $357.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Dero (DERO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Masari

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,294,363 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

