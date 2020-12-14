Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 148,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $128.51 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.63.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

