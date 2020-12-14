MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MGNX. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MacroGenics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.83.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.49. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $32.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 62,851 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,916,955.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,453. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $31,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,077.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,331 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 258.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

