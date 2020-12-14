Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LUNMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities cut Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.74.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

