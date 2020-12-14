Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$12.80 at Morgan Stanley

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from C$10.80 to C$12.80 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LUN. TD Securities cut Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.37.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$9.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10. Lundin Mining Co. has a one year low of C$4.08 and a one year high of C$10.69.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$800.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.6000001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 33,330 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$272,306.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 175,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,432,446.10.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

