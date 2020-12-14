Lufax (NYSE:LU) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufax Holding Ltd is a technology-empowered personal financial services platform principally in China. Lufax Holding Ltd is based in Shanghai, China. “

LU has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $14.07 on Friday. Lufax has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a personal financial services platform in China. It offers retail credit facilitation services, including general unsecured loans and secured loans for small business owners and salaried workers for small business operations and personal consumption; and wealth management solutions through its online wealth management platform.

