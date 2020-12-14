Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 32.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 105.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW stock opened at $157.82 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The company has a market cap of $115.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

