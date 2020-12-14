Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

LOGN opened at $49.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.04. Logansport Financial has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.20.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Logansport Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

