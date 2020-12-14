Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives $446.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $446.88.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock opened at $364.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $366.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 48.5% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $317,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 47.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 248,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,623,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.