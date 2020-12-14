Lition (LIT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Lition has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $158,090.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange and IDEX. In the last seven days, Lition has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,145.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $581.14 or 0.03035318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.18 or 0.00418797 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $269.35 or 0.01406822 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.26 or 0.00800465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007098 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00345826 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00031255 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Lition

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, Dcoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

