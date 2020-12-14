Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $80.18 on Exchanges

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $80.18 or 0.00418797 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.30 billion and approximately $3.75 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007098 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000322 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000337 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,084,961 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

