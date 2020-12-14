Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

LQDT has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.94 million, a P/E ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.21. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liquidity Services will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 49,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $389,124.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 45,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $336,667.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 13.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,007,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 119,285 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 42.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 572,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 170,587 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 15.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 289,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 6.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com and auctionDeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, state agencies, as well as commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing.

