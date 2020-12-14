Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LLNW. Craig Hallum downgraded Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities cut Limelight Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.44.

Shares of LLNW opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $506.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 0.67. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 25,126 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $100,001.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Hadden sold 16,488 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $73,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,264 shares of company stock valued at $978,360 in the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Limelight Networks by 5,435.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Limelight Networks by 57.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

