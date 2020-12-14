Lethean (LTHN) Tops One Day Volume of $9.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 14th. In the last week, Lethean has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $151,742.30 and approximately $9.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00025434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00151418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.64 or 0.00862988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00198970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00457096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00157118 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lethean Coin Trading

Lethean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.