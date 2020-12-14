Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stake Boosted by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $72.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 13.62. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $86.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, 140166 raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.53.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $296,597.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,234,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,964 shares of company stock worth $12,824,118. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

