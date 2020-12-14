Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lazard from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Lazard from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lazard from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lazard currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $40.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.61. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $569.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.79 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lazard will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 50.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 57.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 55,289 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the second quarter worth about $230,000. TCF National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

