Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LNTH. ValuEngine raised shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $14.62 on Thursday. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $977.65 million, a PE ratio of 182.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $88.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $66,580.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 2.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 679,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 59.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,948,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,942 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 45.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Lantheus by 66.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 85,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 34,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

