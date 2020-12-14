Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,325 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Lam Research by 137.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Mirova acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX opened at $491.70 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $516.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $421.83 and a 200-day moving average of $355.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total value of $5,211,193.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,505 shares of company stock worth $20,532,200 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.44.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

