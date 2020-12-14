Kusama (KSM) Trading Down 6% This Week

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $416.16 million and approximately $51.18 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Kusama token can now be purchased for $49.13 or 0.00257541 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00025434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00151418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.64 or 0.00862988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00198970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00457096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00157118 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.