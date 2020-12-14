Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.68% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $33.67 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,223.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $339,700. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $759,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,215,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 719,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 134,943 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

